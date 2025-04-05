flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,294,757

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:35 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1867 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (30)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1867 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction VL Nummus - April 5, 2025
SellerVL Nummus
DateApril 5, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
SellerStanley Gibbons Baldwin's
DateAugust 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 1, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateFebruary 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - August 24, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateAugust 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 4, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 4, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMarch 23, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Aurea - October 6, 2022
SellerAurea
DateOctober 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
SellerKatz
DateJuly 28, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 19, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 14, 2022
SellerNomisma Aste
DateMay 14, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 7, 2021
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 28, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Katz - November 30, 2019
SellerKatz
DateNovember 30, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Palombo - March 8, 2019
SellerPalombo
DateMarch 8, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 23, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction London Coins - June 3, 2018
SellerLondon Coins
DateJune 3, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Heritage - April 12, 2018
France 1 Franc 1867 BB at auction Heritage - April 12, 2018
SellerHeritage
DateApril 12, 2018
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1867 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1867 with mark BB is 35 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1867 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1867 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
