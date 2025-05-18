flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC7,203,960

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1866
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:90 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1866 BB "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (62)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1866 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 789 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - May 18, 2025
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction WCN - April 10, 2025
SellerWCN
DateApril 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - March 22, 2025
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateMarch 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - January 23, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 3, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 3, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
SellerPruvost
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 24, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
SellerKatz
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 10, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction Numismática Leilões - January 24, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateJanuary 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1866 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1866 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1866 with mark BB is 90 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1866 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1866 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1866 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

