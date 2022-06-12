flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

no imageno image

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC788,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1870
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:250 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1870 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (2)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1870 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Lugdunum GmbH auction for CHF 340,000. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Service
France 1 Franc 1870 A at auction Nihon - June 12, 2022
SellerNihon
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 42000 JPY
France 1 Franc 1870 A at auction Bertolami - December 5, 2021
SellerBertolami
DateDecember 5, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1870 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1870 with mark A is 250 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1870 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1870 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1870 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1870 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

