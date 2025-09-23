flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC14,942,298

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1868
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:180 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1868 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (109)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 30191 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 132,000. Bidding took place January 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction cgb.fr - October 21, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 21, 2025
ConditionMS63
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - October 5, 2025
SellerRoschberg Mynthandel AS
DateOctober 5, 2025
ConditionMS65
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 2300 NOK
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Pesek Auctions - September 17, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateSeptember 17, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Katz - January 14, 2025
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Heritage - December 30, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 30, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Coins NB - October 5, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 15, 2024
ConditionDETAILS GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
SellerPruvost
DateApril 20, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - April 5, 2024
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateApril 5, 2024
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Nomisma - March 24, 2024
SellerNomisma
DateMarch 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Olivier Goujon - February 5, 2024
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateFebruary 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Coins NB - December 16, 2023
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 16, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Nomisma Aste - November 12, 2023
SellerNomisma Aste
DateNovember 12, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 1 Franc 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 8, 2026
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 8, 2026
ConditionNo grade
To auction

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1868 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1868 with mark A is 180 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1868 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1868 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1868 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
