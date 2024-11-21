flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,835)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC12,131,428

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1867
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:200 USD
Average price (PROOF):160000 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1867 A "Type 1866-1870" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (55)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1867 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 145,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2025
SellerWAG
DateNovember 9, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
174 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Coins NB - June 14, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - June 8, 2025
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 8, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 15, 2025
SellerPesek Auctions
DateApril 15, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Coins NB - April 12, 2025
SellerCoins NB
DateApril 12, 2025
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Klondike Auction - November 21, 2024
SellerKlondike Auction
DateNovember 21, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - November 17, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateNovember 17, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - April 7, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateApril 7, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 21, 2023
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateOctober 1, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - February 19, 2023
SellerNumisbalt
DateFebruary 19, 2023
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Coinhouse - December 18, 2022
SellerCoinhouse
DateDecember 18, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
SellerNumisbalt
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1867 A at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
SellerPegasus Auctions
DateMarch 27, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1867 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1867 with mark A is 200 USD for regular strike and 160000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1867 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1867 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1867 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

