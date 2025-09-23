flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,227,141

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintLyon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:55 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1856 D "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (8)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1856 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Lyon Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 257 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 400. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2025
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numimarket - September 23, 2025
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 110 PLN
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Coins NB - December 14, 2024
SellerCoins NB
DateDecember 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numismatica Marcoccia - June 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Marcoccia
DateJune 3, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction WAG - January 4, 2015
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 4, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 D at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 25, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1856 D?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1856 with mark D is 55 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1856 with mark D?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1856 with the letters D is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters D?

To sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters D we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

