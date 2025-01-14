flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Monnaies d'Antan

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC54,173

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1863
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:630 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1863 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (7)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1863 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 987540 sold at the cgb.fr auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place January 14, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 14, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 14, 2025
ConditionF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 30, 2020
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionVG
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionF12
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionF
Selling price
502 $
Price in auction currency 380 GBP
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction 51 Gallery - June 17, 2016
Seller51 Gallery
DateJune 17, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction iBelgica - June 17, 2016
SelleriBelgica
DateJune 17, 2016
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1863 BB at auction iBelgica - November 29, 2014
SelleriBelgica
DateNovember 29, 2014
ConditionVG
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1863 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1863 with mark BB is 630 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1863 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1863 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1863 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1863 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

