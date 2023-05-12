flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC2,675,615

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:340 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1860 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (24)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1860 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1065 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 23, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 23, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction Stack's - September 12, 2024
SellerStack's
DateSeptember 12, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 25, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateNovember 14, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - October 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateOctober 25, 2022
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
SellerWAG
DateJune 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 8, 2022
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 7, 2021
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
SellerWAG
DateOctober 10, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2016
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
France 1 Franc 1860 BB at auction iNumis - October 13, 2015
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 13, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1860 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1860 with mark BB is 340 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1860 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1860 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1860 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1860 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

