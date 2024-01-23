flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,634,576

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintStrasbourg
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:230 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1856 BB "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (9)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1856 with mark BB. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 21, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction cgb.fr - January 23, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 23, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction Heritage - December 29, 2016
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction Heritage - December 29, 2016
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 29, 2016
ConditionAU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1856 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 29, 2014
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 29, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1856 BB?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1856 with mark BB is 230 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1856 with mark BB?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1856 with the letters BB is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters BB?

To sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters BB we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1856All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions