FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1863 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1863 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1863 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: iNumis

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC41,102

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1863
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:2200 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1863 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (3)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1863 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 752 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 50,000. Bidding took place September 12, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1863 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 630 EUR
France 1 Franc 1863 A at auction iNumis - March 6, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
2476 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
France 1 Franc 1863 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1863 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1863 with mark A is 2200 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1863 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1863 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1863 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1863 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

