1 Franc 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC4,753,715

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1860
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:140 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1860 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (94)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1860 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 21677 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction Rio de la Plata - September 19, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - February 12, 2025
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateFebruary 12, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 4, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 4, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - September 27, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateSeptember 27, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - September 10, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateSeptember 10, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateJune 6, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionAU55
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction NumisCorner - April 26, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateApril 26, 2024
ConditionXF40
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - April 9, 2024
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateApril 9, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction VINCHON - December 7, 2023
SellerVINCHON
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1860 A at auction cgb.fr - December 5, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 5, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1860 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1860 with mark A is 140 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1860 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1860 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1860 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1860 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

