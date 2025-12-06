flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC5,606,916

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1858
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Increase the value of your coin
We recommend NGC grading for your coins - it increases trust and enhances attractiveness
Auction sales chart
Average price:170 USD
Average price (PROOF):29000 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1858 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 26,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction San Martino - December 6, 2025
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction San Martino - December 6, 2025
SellerSan Martino
DateDecember 6, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - May 13, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateMay 13, 2025
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS60
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction cgb.fr - September 24, 2024
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 24, 2024
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 9, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateApril 22, 2023
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
SellerGMA Numismatica Napoli srl
DateMarch 24, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
SellerKatz
DateDecember 22, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Stack's - October 8, 2022
SellerStack's
DateOctober 8, 2022
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 30, 2022
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 30, 2022
ConditionAU55
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1858 A at auction Auctiones - September 18, 2022
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 18, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1858 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1858 with mark A is 170 USD for regular strike and 29000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1858 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1858 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1858 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1858 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of FranceCoin catalog of Napoleon IIICoins of France in 1858All France coinsFrance silver coinsFrance coins 1 FrancNumismatic auctions