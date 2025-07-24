flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,680,695

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1857
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:50 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1857 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1857 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 674 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - September 15, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateSeptember 15, 2025
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Künker - July 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateJuly 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Künker - December 5, 2024
SellerKünker
DateDecember 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 11, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 11, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateFebruary 20, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Antivm Numismatica - December 29, 2023
SellerAntivm Numismatica
DateDecember 29, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
SellerKünker
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 25, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction iNumis - December 10, 2019
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 10, 2019
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 10, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction WAG - July 3, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJuly 3, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 4, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
SellerSINCONA
DateOctober 16, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction iNumis - December 11, 2012
SelleriNumis
DateDecember 11, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 14, 2011
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 14, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
France 1 Franc 1857 A at auction Heritage - December 14, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateDecember 14, 2010
ConditionMS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1857 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1857 with mark A is 50 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1857 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1857 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1857 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1857 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

