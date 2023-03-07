flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Editions V. GADOURY

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,195,942

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1856
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:220 USD
Average price (PROOF):5200 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1856 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (18)Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1856 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 83 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place May 20, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
142 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
1078 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction cgb.fr - March 7, 2023
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 7, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 4, 2022
ConditionPF64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 21, 2022
SellerV. GADOURY
DateApril 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction cgb.fr - January 25, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateJanuary 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Varesi - January 24, 2021
SellerVaresi
DateJanuary 24, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
SellerGrün
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
SellerPalombo
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 20, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 20, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2015
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2015
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Goldberg - June 4, 2014
SellerGoldberg
DateJune 4, 2014
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Stack's - January 14, 2014
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 14, 2014
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1856 A at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 11, 2012
ConditionPF65 NGC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1856 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1856 with mark A is 220 USD for regular strike and 5200 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1856 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1856 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1856 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

