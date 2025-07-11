flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC757,000

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1855
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:470 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1855 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31122 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 26,400. Bidding took place January 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - July 11, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateJuly 11, 2025
ConditionMS65
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Palombo - April 11, 2025
SellerPalombo
DateApril 11, 2025
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionAU50
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
SellerNumisCorner
DateDecember 6, 2024
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Stack's - October 31, 2024
SellerStack's
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF61 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
SellerMonnaies d'Antan
DateMay 28, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Tauler & Fau - March 6, 2023
SellerTauler & Fau
DateMarch 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Sellercgb.fr
DateSeptember 6, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Stephen Album - January 25, 2020
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 25, 2020
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 21, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 21, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction iNumis - June 7, 2016
SelleriNumis
DateJune 7, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction cgb.fr - December 4, 2013
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 4, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Numis.be - November 24, 2012
SellerNumis.be
DateNovember 24, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction Heritage - September 21, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 21, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1855 A at auction UBS - January 25, 2000
SellerUBS
DateJanuary 25, 2000
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1855 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1855 with mark A is 470 USD.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1855 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1855 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1855 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1855 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

