FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC763,973

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1854
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:510 USD
Average price (PROOF):10000 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1854 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (33)Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1854 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 770 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 22, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 4000 USD
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 4, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 3, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 13, 2023
ConditionPF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionPF66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Olivier Goujon - May 12, 2023
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateMay 12, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 23, 2021
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 23, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
SellerStack's
DateAugust 18, 2021
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - August 3, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateAugust 3, 2021
ConditionNo grade GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - July 27, 2021
Sellercgb.fr
DateJuly 27, 2021
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction iNumis - March 9, 2021
SelleriNumis
DateMarch 9, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
SellerPalombo
DateDecember 12, 2020
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 19, 2019
SellerOlivier Goujon
DateNovember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction cgb.fr - March 5, 2019
Sellercgb.fr
DateMarch 5, 2019
ConditionMS63 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Chaponnière - October 21, 2018
SellerChaponnière
DateOctober 21, 2018
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
SellerDNW
DateSeptember 20, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Schulman - March 1, 2018
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 1, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1854 A at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
SellerHess Divo
DateNovember 30, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1854 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1854 with mark A is 510 USD for regular strike and 10000 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1854 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1854 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

