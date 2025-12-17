flag
FrancePeriod:1775-1940 1775-1940

1 Franc 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC182,508

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1853
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:1300 USD
Average price (PROOF):2700 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1853 A "Type 1853-1863" - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1853 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2025
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Niemczyk - December 17, 2025
SellerNiemczyk
DateDecember 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 170 PLN
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - November 19, 2025
SellerPatrick Guillard Collection
DateNovember 19, 2025
ConditionPF60 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Stack's - February 25, 2025
SellerStack's
DateFebruary 25, 2025
ConditionAU55 PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 24, 2024
ConditionPF60 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Palombo - January 28, 2023
SellerPalombo
DateJanuary 28, 2023
ConditionSP66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 21, 2021
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 21, 2021
ConditionPF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction FEYDEAU BOURSE - April 22, 2021
SellerFEYDEAU BOURSE
DateApril 22, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction cgb.fr - December 8, 2020
Sellercgb.fr
DateDecember 8, 2020
ConditionMS65 GENI
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 29, 2020
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 29, 2020
ConditionPF64 NGC
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction iNumis - October 9, 2018
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 9, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 1, 2017
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction iNumis - October 10, 2017
SelleriNumis
DateOctober 10, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Künker - June 28, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJune 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 20, 2017
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMay 20, 2017
ConditionSP58 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction Rauch - March 26, 2017
SellerRauch
DateMarch 26, 2017
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1853 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 2, 2016
SellerMDC Monaco
DateDecember 2, 2016
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1853 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1853 with mark A is 1300 USD for regular strike and 2700 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1853 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1853 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1853 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1853 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

