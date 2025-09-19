flag
1 Franc 1852 A (France, Napoleon III)

Obverse 1 Franc 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon IIIReverse 1 Franc 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a.

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1447 oz) 4,5 g
  • Diameter23 mm
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC1,015,402

Description

  • CountryFrance
  • PeriodNapoleon III
  • Denomination1 Franc
  • Year1852
  • RulerNapoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • MintParis
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:300 USD
Average price (PROOF):3900 USD
Auction sales chart 1 Franc 1852 A - Silver Coin Value - France, Napoleon III
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 1 Franc 1852 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 2, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateOctober 2, 2025
ConditionMS67 PCGS
Selling price
1408 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Künker - September 19, 2025
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction WCN - September 18, 2025
SellerWCN
DateSeptember 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - August 31, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateAugust 31, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Heritage - August 4, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 4, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 28, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 28, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction ALDE Auction - June 25, 2025
SellerALDE Auction
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Jean ELSEN - June 14, 2025
SellerJean ELSEN
DateJune 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 11, 2025
SellerBeaussant Lefèvre
DateJune 11, 2025
ConditionAU
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2025
SellerHeritage Eur
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 15, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateMarch 15, 2025
ConditionMS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Pruvost - February 22, 2025
SellerPruvost
DateFebruary 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Stack's - January 17, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 17, 2025
ConditionPF67 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 13, 2024
SellerRio de la Plata
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 30, 2024
SellerMDC Monaco
DateNovember 30, 2024
ConditionF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Jean ELSEN - November 16, 2024
SellerJean ELSEN
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
France 1 Franc 1852 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 7, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
How much is the silver coin of Napoleon III 1 Franc 1852 A?

According to the latest data as of December 26, 2025 the average price of a Silver coin 1 Franc 1852 with mark A is 300 USD for regular strike and 3900 USD for coins minted using the PROOF technology.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the 1 Franc 1852 with mark A?

The information on the current value of the French coin 1 Franc 1852 with the letters A is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the 1 Franc 1852 with the letters A?

To sell the 1 Franc 1852 with the letters A we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

Popular sections
