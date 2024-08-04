France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,795
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
