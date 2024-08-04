Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,795

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32498 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,250. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • UBS (1)
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
5250 $
Price in auction currency 5250 USD
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
852 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - March 8, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
Seller Boule
Date November 14, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 6, 2017
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction iNumis - October 14, 2014
Seller iNumis
Date October 14, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Bolaffi - June 6, 2014
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 6, 2014
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - January 21, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1868 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search