50 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (15) XF (20) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (19) NGC (11)

