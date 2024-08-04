France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,223
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
