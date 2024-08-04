Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,223

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 545 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 50,000. Bidding took place December 1, 2016.

France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - March 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 870 USD
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1245 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2021
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Warin Global Investments - May 9, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 9, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - January 17, 2021
Seller Auction World
Date January 17, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - January 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date January 20, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Palombo - November 17, 2019
Seller Palombo
Date November 17, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction cgb.fr - June 4, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 4, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - April 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date April 21, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Coin Cabinet - March 10, 2019
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 10, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction V. GADOURY - April 18, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1868 A at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

