France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 20,437
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
