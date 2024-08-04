Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 20,437

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 445 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 9, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1204 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - December 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 15, 2022
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction cgb.fr - September 6, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 6, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - February 14, 2022
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Florange - November 12, 2021
Seller Florange
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 31, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Niemczyk - October 25, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 25, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction iNumis - October 8, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1867 BB at auction Hess Divo - May 28, 2019
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 28, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

