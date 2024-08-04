France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 17,307
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
