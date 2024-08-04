Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 17,307

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.

France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
924 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
872 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Heritage - June 29, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - March 14, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date March 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction GINZA - February 11, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date February 11, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 BB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
