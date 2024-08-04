50 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 436 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,250. Bidding took place May 14, 2018.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (39) XF (52) VF (22) F (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (7) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (14) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (3) Service PCGS (37) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (9)

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Beaussant Lefèvre (3)

Bolaffi (1)

Boule (3)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (3)

CNG (2)

Creusy Numismatique (5)

DNW (1)

GINZA (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (17)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (2)

ibercoin (1)

ICE (2)

iNumis (5)

Jean ELSEN (4)

Künker (6)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (3)

Münzenonline (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Palombo (3)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

SINCONA (5)

Soler y Llach (5)

Spink (1)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

VINCHON (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

Warin Global Investments (10)

WCN (1)