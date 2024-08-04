Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 39,155

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (7)
  • Auction World (20)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Cayón (3)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (7)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Florange (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (31)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • iNumis (12)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (7)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (5)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (9)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Via (4)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (11)
  • WCN (1)
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Via - May 27, 2024
Seller Via
Date May 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Heritage - August 31, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 17, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1866 A at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1866 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search