50 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 39,155
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 481 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2012.
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1800 $
Price in auction currency 1800 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1103 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
