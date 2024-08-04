France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 28,682
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
