France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1868" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 28,682

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Service
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 10, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction VINCHON - June 29, 2022
Seller VINCHON
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Warin Global Investments - November 7, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 11, 2021
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction HARMERS - September 27, 2021
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Boule - June 23, 2021
Seller Boule
Date June 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction VINCHON - June 23, 2021
Seller VINCHON
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Münzenonline - April 23, 2021
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1864 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

