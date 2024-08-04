50 Francs 1864 A "Type 1862-1868". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1864 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 433 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

