Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 8,251

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,768. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • ICE (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • WCN (2)
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller WCN
Date September 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction St James’s - May 26, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 18, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Sonntag - November 25, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Berk - June 12, 2019
Seller Berk
Date June 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - April 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - February 15, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - February 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Boule - November 14, 2018
Seller Boule
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search