France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 8,251
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,768. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
1177 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller St James’s
Date May 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 15, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date February 15, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
