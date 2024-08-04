50 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2029 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,768. Bidding took place November 22, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (13) XF (20) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (5) NGC (6)

