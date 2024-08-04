50 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

