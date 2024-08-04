Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1868" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 7,310

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Status International - June 9, 2023
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - October 24, 2022
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - September 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 5, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Felzmann - June 30, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - January 26, 2021
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Münzenonline - November 27, 2020
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Numismatica Ars Classica - November 14, 2020
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 20, 2020
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1862 BB at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

