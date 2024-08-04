France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1868". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 7,310
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23808 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,998. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1096 $
Price in auction currency 1000 CHF
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1004 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ars Classica
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
