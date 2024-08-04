France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1882 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- ibercoin (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search