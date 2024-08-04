France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 61,354
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
