France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 61,354

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 838 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

France 50 Francs 1859 BB at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
970 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
France 50 Francs 1859 BB at auction CNG - June 5, 2024
Seller CNG
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
France 50 Francs 1859 BB at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1859 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
France 50 Francs 1859 BB at auction Nomisma Aste - May 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma Aste
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

