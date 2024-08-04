50 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (25) XF (88) VF (35) F (10) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS65 (8) MS64 (9) MS63 (8) MS62 (17) MS61 (12) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (43) PCGS (25) ANACS (1)

