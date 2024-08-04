Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 85,140

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • 51 Gallery (1)
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Auctiones (3)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bolaffi (9)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière (4)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • iNumis (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (11)
  • Karamitsos (9)
  • Katz (6)
  • Klondike Auction (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (6)
  • Leu (1)
  • Libert (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Palombo (5)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (3)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (14)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Chaponnière - May 25, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1858 A at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1858 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search