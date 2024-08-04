France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1858 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 85,140
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (224) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1858 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33488 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,900. Bidding took place January 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 920 EUR
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
