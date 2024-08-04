France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 3,803
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search