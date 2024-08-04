Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1856 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 3,803

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

