Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 96,564

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1856
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Aurora Numismatica (3)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Bolaffi (8)
  • Boule (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Florange (1)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Golden Lion (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (4)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • iNumis (8)
  • Jean ELSEN (8)
  • Karamitsos (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (9)
  • Libert (1)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Marudhar (1)
  • MDC Monaco (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (11)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • UBS (5)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VINCHON (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - June 6, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - January 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction HARMERS - November 1, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date November 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Karamitsos - October 22, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Jean ELSEN - September 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Bolaffi - June 9, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction VINCHON - May 25, 2023
Seller VINCHON
Date May 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - December 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Bolaffi - December 2, 2022
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
To auction
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1856 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1856 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search