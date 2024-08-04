France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1856 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 96,564
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1856
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1856 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21177 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 13,800. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 22, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Francs 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
