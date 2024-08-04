France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,854
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
