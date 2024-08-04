Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 50 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1855 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 6,854

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1855 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 405 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,600. Bidding took place December 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Künker (4)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (4)
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
836 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - May 17, 2022
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date May 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
835 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Numisma - Portugal - December 15, 2021
Seller Numisma - Portugal
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - September 10, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction GINZA - February 10, 2020
Seller GINZA
Date February 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - September 8, 2017
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 8, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Hess Divo - December 1, 2016
Seller Hess Divo
Date December 1, 2016
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 28, 2015
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 28, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2015
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Palombo - December 13, 2014
Seller Palombo
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Künker - October 9, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 BB at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

