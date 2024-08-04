France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
50 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 16,12903 g
- Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 151,754
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 50 Francs
- Year 1855
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.
