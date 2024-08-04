50 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (83) AU (66) XF (142) VF (52) F (12) VG (1) No grade (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (7) MS64 (16) MS63 (19) MS62 (27) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (15) AU55 (8) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) DETAILS (4) PL (1) Service PCGS (40) NGC (67)

