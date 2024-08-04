Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

50 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 50 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 50 Francs 1855 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Burgan Numismatique - Maison Florange

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 16,12903 g
  • Pure gold (0,4667 oz) 14,5161 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 151,754

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 50 Francs
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (373) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 50 Francs 1855 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 273 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Aurora Numismatica (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (17)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (5)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • DNW (4)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (11)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (2)
  • HARMERS (2)
  • Heritage (54)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • Hess Divo (7)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (18)
  • Jean ELSEN (10)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (4)
  • Künker (13)
  • LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • London Coins (4)
  • Lugdunum (3)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (3)
  • Meister & Sonntag (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Muizon – Rieunier (1)
  • Münzenonline (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (4)
  • Palombo (4)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (2)
  • Rauch (5)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (17)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (6)
  • St James’s (2)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Status International (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (3)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Varesi (3)
  • VINCHON (6)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • Warin Global Investments (9)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1005 $
Price in auction currency 926 EUR
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
916 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Bolaffi - December 7, 2023
Seller Bolaffi
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PL PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction St James’s - September 27, 2023
Seller St James’s
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction London Coins - September 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Stack's - August 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 22, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
France 50 Francs 1855 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Francs 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1855 All France coins France gold coins France coins 50 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search