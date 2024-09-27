Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris. One-sided strike

Obverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris One-sided strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris One-sided strike - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • MDC Monaco (1)
France 5 Francs 1868 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1868 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search