France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1868 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris. One-sided strike (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris. One-sided strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark A. Paris. One-sided strike. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 727 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2022.
For the sale of 5 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
