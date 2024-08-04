5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

