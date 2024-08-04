France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 726,994
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1868
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 123 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
