Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1868 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 726,994

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1868 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27264 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numismatico Tintinna (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 123 EUR
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - April 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - October 14, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Auctiones - December 12, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Warin Global Investments - October 8, 2020
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 8, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1868 BB at auction iNumis - March 3, 2020
Seller iNumis
Date March 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1868 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search