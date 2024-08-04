France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Hess Divo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,504,435
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 11, 2016.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
