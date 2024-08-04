5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 11, 2016.

