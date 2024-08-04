Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1867 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,504,435

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 704 sold at the iNumis auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 11, 2016.

France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 121 EUR
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Via - September 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date September 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Busso Peus - January 22, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Dorotheum - November 26, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - November 23, 2021
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - September 10, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date September 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction V. GADOURY - March 21, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date March 21, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Heritage - November 22, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date November 22, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction V. GADOURY - April 18, 2018
Seller V. GADOURY
Date April 18, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 BB at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

