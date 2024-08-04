Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,006,173

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - August 6, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date August 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Heritage - April 27, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Olivier Goujon - November 23, 2021
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Via - October 15, 2021
Seller Via
Date October 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 24, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction cgb.fr - June 15, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 15, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1867 A at auction Via - March 26, 2021
Seller Via
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

