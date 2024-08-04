France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,006,173
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1867
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
