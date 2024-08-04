5 Francs 1867 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1867 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1250 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 4,200. Bidding took place December 7, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (12) XF (23) VF (22) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (11) NGC (2)

