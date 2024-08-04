France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,388,489
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Olivier Goujon Numismatique auction for EUR 1,313. Bidding took place May 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 164 GBP
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 6, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller FEYDEAU BOURSE
Date February 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
