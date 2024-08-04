5 Francs 1866 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1866 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 219 sold at the Olivier Goujon Numismatique auction for EUR 1,313. Bidding took place May 20, 2019.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (6) XF (19) VF (18) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) Service NGC (8) PCGS (1) ANACS (1)

