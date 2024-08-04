France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,948,610
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1866
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 CHF
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date January 17, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
