5 Francs 1866 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1866 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 456 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

