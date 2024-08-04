France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 927,585
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
