France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1865 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Olivier Goujon Numismatique

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 927,585

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 19, 2018.

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 92 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - October 23, 2023
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Seller WCN
Date September 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2021
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - November 23, 2021
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date November 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Coinhouse - March 22, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Schulman - October 26, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

France 5 Francs 1865 BB at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price

For the sale of 5 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

