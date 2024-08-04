5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (14) XF (11) VF (9) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) AU55 (5) XF45 (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)

Artemide Aste (2)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (2)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Creusy Numismatique (5)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Heritage (3)

iNumis (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (1)

Maître Wattebled (1)

MDC Monaco (2)

Monnaies d'Antan (2)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numis.be (1)

Palombo (2)

Patrick Guillard Collection (1)

Rauch (1)

Schulman (1)

Stack's (1)

Status International (1)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (2)