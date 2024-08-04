Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 824,020

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Chaponnière (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (5)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • iNumis (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Maître Wattebled (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (2)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • Westfälische (2)
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 4, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - April 14, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Maître Wattebled - January 27, 2022
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Dorotheum - May 28, 2021
Seller Dorotheum
Date May 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Status International - May 17, 2019
Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction MDC Monaco - November 15, 2018
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Schulman - June 30, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date June 30, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
France 5 Francs 1865 A at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1865 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search