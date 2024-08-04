France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1865 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 824,020
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1865
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1865 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 742 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 3, 2022.
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Maître Wattebled
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Status International
Date May 17, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 15, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
