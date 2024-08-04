5 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4787 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (10) VF (17) F (3) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (3)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (3)

Inasta (2)

iNumis (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

Rauch (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (5)