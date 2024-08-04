Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 899,564

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4787 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.

France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Inasta - March 8, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Auctiones - September 20, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Auctiones - June 21, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - March 17, 2020
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - March 17, 2020
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Aurora Numismatica - January 20, 2019
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Inasta - January 21, 2019
Seller Inasta
Date January 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Rauch - September 15, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction WAG - June 3, 2018
Seller WAG
Date June 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Auction World - April 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date April 17, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1864 BB at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

