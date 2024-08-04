France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1864 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 899,564
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1864
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1864 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4787 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place April 15, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Inasta (2)
- iNumis (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (5)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date September 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auctiones
Date June 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date January 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search