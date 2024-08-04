Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,103,564

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - November 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Heritage - January 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - October 21, 2022
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction SINCONA - November 23, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 18, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Coin Cabinet - December 2, 2018
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Schulman - October 26, 2018
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 19, 2018
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2017
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 BB at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search