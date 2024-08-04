France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1863 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,103,564
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1863 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1463 sold at the Monnaies d'Antan auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 22, 2012.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 150 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date November 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 204 USD
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date October 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date November 23, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 26, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 19, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
