Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1862-1869" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 1,590,708

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Inasta (1)
  • iNumis (5)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (3)
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
145 $
Price in auction currency 130 CHF
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - January 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction HIRSCH - November 20, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 18, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Olivier Goujon - April 2, 2022
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Tauler & Fau - September 14, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction HIRSCH - November 22, 2020
Seller HIRSCH
Date November 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Heritage - April 30, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
France 5 Francs 1863 A at auction Stack's - August 20, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1863 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search