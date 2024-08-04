France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1863 A "Type 1862-1869". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 1,590,708
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1863
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1863 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 935 sold at the Editions V. GADOURY auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 17, 2018.
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Olivier Goujon
Date April 2, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 30, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2019
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
