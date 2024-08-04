Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1869" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 882,075

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 123 EUR
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auctiones - June 20, 2021
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Status International - June 11, 2021
Seller Status International
Date June 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Lugdunum - August 22, 2019
Seller Lugdunum
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - September 20, 2018
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Inasta - May 5, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date May 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Bolaffi - November 30, 2017
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Auctiones - April 19, 2015
Seller Auctiones
Date April 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Karamitsos - January 9, 2015
Seller Karamitsos
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - April 3, 2014
Seller Künker
Date April 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction iNumis - October 21, 2011
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1862 BB at auction Künker - June 22, 2010
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

