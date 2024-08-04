5 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (9) VG (1) No grade (1)