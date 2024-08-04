France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1862 BB "Type 1862-1869". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 882,075
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1862
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1862 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5151 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Auctiones
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date August 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Bolaffi
Date November 30, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date April 19, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date January 9, 2015
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Seller iNumis
Date October 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
