5 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Boule auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

