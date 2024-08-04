Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 2,021,675

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Boule auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Boule (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Inasta (3)
  • iNumis (6)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (3)
  • London Coins (1)
  • MDC Monaco (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (4)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (1)
  • Olivier Goujon (1)
  • Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Auctiones - December 17, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction cgb.fr - June 6, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Monnaies d'Antan - May 28, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Boule - April 20, 2023
Seller Boule
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction MDC Monaco - March 4, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Darabanth - January 5, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - December 20, 2022
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction iNumis - May 9, 2022
Seller iNumis
Date May 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction Heritage - May 5, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
France 5 Francs 1860 BB at auction WDA - MiM - April 13, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of France Coin catalog of Napoleon III Coins of France in 1860 All France coins France gold coins France coins 5 Francs Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search