France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1860 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,021,675
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 347 sold at the Boule auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place April 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Darabanth
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date December 20, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
