5 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (22) AU (18) XF (56) VF (36) F (8) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (6) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (20) PCGS (10)

