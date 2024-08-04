France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: Maître Wattebled
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 4,798,130
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1860
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (3)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (4)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- GINZA (1)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (13)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Inasta (1)
- iNumis (14)
- Janas (1)
- Jean ELSEN (6)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (9)
- Lugdunum (3)
- Maître Wattebled (1)
- MDC Monaco (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (2)
- Olivier Goujon (2)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (6)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 26000 JPY
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
