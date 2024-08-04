Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1860 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maître Wattebled

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 4,798,130

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (145) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1860 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 2,320. Bidding took place December 27, 2023.

France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 26000 JPY
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Inasta
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Auctiones - March 17, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2023
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Numismatica Ranieri - November 5, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction VL Nummus - April 22, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction GMA Numismatica Napoli srl - March 24, 2023
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Heritage - February 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Heritage - February 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1860 A at auction Heritage - August 26, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

