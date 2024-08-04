France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1859 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 2,247,999
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1859 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Olivier Goujon Numismatique auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 2, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date May 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller GMA Numismatica Napoli srl
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date March 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 5, 2023
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 14, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
