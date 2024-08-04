5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

