France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Paris

Obverse 5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860" Paris - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 5,659,773

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Paris
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Coin Cabinet - May 29, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Coin Cabinet - April 30, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Patrick Guillard Collection - February 20, 2024
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction VL Nummus - December 9, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction MDC Monaco - October 11, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction cgb.fr - September 5, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
France 5 Francs 1859 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

