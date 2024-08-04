France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1859 A "Type 1855-1860". Paris (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Paris
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 5,659,773
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1859
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Paris
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1859 with mark A. Paris. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Paris Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 819 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place December 1, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (2)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Aurora Numismatica (2)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (2)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (9)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- HERVERA (3)
- Höhn (2)
- iNumis (15)
- Janas (1)
- Jean ELSEN (10)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (8)
- LA GALERIE DES MONNAIES ANTIQUITÉS NUMISMATIQUE TURQUAT (1)
- Libert (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- MDC Monaco (10)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- Montenegro (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Olivier Goujon (2)
- Patrick Guillard Collection (3)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (7)
- Tauler & Fau (11)
- Teutoburger (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- V. GADOURY (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WAG (7)
- Warin Global Investments (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 170 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date April 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Patrick Guillard Collection
Date February 20, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date September 5, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Francs 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search