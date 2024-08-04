5 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition XF (8) VF (3) F (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (4) PCGS (1)