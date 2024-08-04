Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940

5 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)

Variety: Strasbourg

Obverse 5 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III Reverse 5 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860" Strasbourg - Gold Coin Value - France, Napoleon III

Photo by: Maison Palombo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,6129 g
  • Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
  • Diameter 16,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 31,488

Description

  • Country France
  • Period Napoleon III
  • Denomination 5 Francs
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
  • Mint Strasbourg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • iNumis (2)
  • JMPG (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • WAG (1)
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction iNumis - November 2, 2021
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Heritage Eur - May 16, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction iNumis - June 5, 2018
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Palombo - October 22, 2017
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction ALDE & OGN / Guillard - October 29, 2014
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction Creusy Numismatique - March 6, 2014
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction JMPG - December 2, 2012
Seller JMPG
Date December 2, 2012
Condition XF40
Selling price
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction cgb.fr - April 28, 2011
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 28, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
France 5 Francs 1858 BB at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Francs 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
