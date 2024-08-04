France Period: 1775-1940 1775-1940
5 Francs 1858 BB "Type 1855-1860". Strasbourg (France, Napoleon III)
Variety: Strasbourg
Photo by: Maison Palombo
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,6129 g
- Pure gold (0,0467 oz) 1,4516 g
- Diameter 16,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 31,488
Description
- Country France
- Period Napoleon III
- Denomination 5 Francs
- Year 1858
- Ruler Napoleon III (Emperor of the French)
- Mint Strasbourg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the French 5 Francs 1858 with mark BB. Strasbourg. This gold coin from the times of Napoleon III struck at the Strasbourg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 779 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 2,800. Bidding took place October 21, 2017.
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
885 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
276 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 16, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller iNumis
Date June 5, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ALDE & OGN / Guillard
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date March 6, 2014
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
